Proofreader Wanted

Cambridge doesn't just have a Napa store, it has a whole Napa distribution centre. I'm not sure how big an area this distribution centre serves-- southern Ontario? all of Ontario?-- but I *am* sure that they need someone to proofread their signage! "Diesel" isn't one that an automotive company should get wrong!



Taken for Proofreading Day and for the Curse of the Modern Age challenge.