"Stepping Out"

This statue honours the women of the Canadian Women's Army Corps from the Second World War. It is located on a Department of National Defence property in Kitchener. Currently the property is home to a local armoury, but during the war it served as one of two Basic Training facilities for the CWACs. I think it must have been used by the men at some point too, because I thought my grandfather (who served with the Canadian Armoured Division) did some of his training there as well. When I was little it was used by the local Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps and was my brothers' "ship." The statue was added several years ago when the old WW2 era buildings came down and the new armoury was built.



Since we just had International Women's Day and March is women's history month, I thought this would be a fitting time to share her.