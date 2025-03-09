Previous
Next
"Stepping Out" by princessicajessica
Photo 1053

"Stepping Out"

This statue honours the women of the Canadian Women's Army Corps from the Second World War. It is located on a Department of National Defence property in Kitchener. Currently the property is home to a local armoury, but during the war it served as one of two Basic Training facilities for the CWACs. I think it must have been used by the men at some point too, because I thought my grandfather (who served with the Canadian Armoured Division) did some of his training there as well. When I was little it was used by the local Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps and was my brothers' "ship." The statue was added several years ago when the old WW2 era buildings came down and the new armoury was built.

Since we just had International Women's Day and March is women's history month, I thought this would be a fitting time to share her.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact