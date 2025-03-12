"The Story Girl"

We were in Georgetown this afternoon, and that's just a stone's throw from Norval, the one-time home of Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery. LMM is most famous for the Anne of Green Gables books, but she wrote several others including one called The Story Girl. In Norval there is a garden dedicated to LMM, and this statue called "The Story Girl" can be found in it. I quite like this statue and we figured the snow had melted enough that she'd be visible now, so we stopped by the garden for a quick visit!