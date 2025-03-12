Previous
"The Story Girl" by princessicajessica
Photo 1055

"The Story Girl"

We were in Georgetown this afternoon, and that's just a stone's throw from Norval, the one-time home of Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery. LMM is most famous for the Anne of Green Gables books, but she wrote several others including one called The Story Girl. In Norval there is a garden dedicated to LMM, and this statue called "The Story Girl" can be found in it. I quite like this statue and we figured the snow had melted enough that she'd be visible now, so we stopped by the garden for a quick visit!
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact