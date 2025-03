Potato Chip D'Eh

Ketchup is a very popular flavour of potato chip here in Canada, and Lay's Ketchup chips are definitely Christopher's favourite, as far as potato chips go. They're also made in our town (at least the ones sold in this part of the country are). We don't buy them very often these days, but we did have a bag in the cupboard and Potato Chip Day seemed like a good reason to open them up!