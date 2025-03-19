Red-Bellied Woodpecker

Just a red-bellied woodpecker, looking for a snack.



It's not the first time I've seen one of these birds but it is the first time I've had the chance to photograph one. This was very much a case of being in the right place at the right time, since this guy flew into a tree right in front of us just as we arrived at the place where we saw him. He didn't stay long but I got to take a few shots. Some of them showed off particular features to greater advantage (tail, tummy, face) but I thought this one was probably the best overall do that's the one I picked for my daily!