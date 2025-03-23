Previous
I did not grow up in a Costco family; Chris did. Until this summer I had been there once, with an aunt, when I was preschool aged... whereas Chris went there regularly on his dad's weekends with him, and trying all the samples at Costco was a 'thing' for him while growing up. This summer we discovered that we can save hundreds annually, even after deducting the cost of membership, just by purchasing a medication that I literally cannot live without at their pharmacy vs other pharmacies, and so Husband's adult life has brought him back to Costco... But not back to Costco samples, as we still mask (thus don't eat) in indoor public spaces. On this day we weren't fully shopping though, just grabbing a couple of grocery items really quickly while there for other stuff, and a man offered us samples of Honeycrisp apples. I took one, much to Christopher's surprise, with the rationale that we'd be outside in a few minutes anyway and I could try it then. And so I had my first Costco sample. Chris teased me a bit that the first thing to tempt me like this was a regular piece of apple rather than something more "interesting," but he also admitted that when he was a kid he probably would have taken the apple too!
