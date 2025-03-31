Eid Gifts 2025

Eid Mubarak to any of our members who might be celebrating!



This is the first Eid without my dad. We are not Muslim and don't celebrate it, but my dad knew a lot of Muslims in our community and had a long-standing tradition of giving gifts (halal chocolates) to them at Eid. They often gave him something similar at Christmastime. Daddy was always very excited about delivering the Eid gifts, but wrapping them all was always my job! I have always enjoyed it, except that my dad was often very last minute about things so it was frequently a bit more rushed than I would have liked it to be! Chris and I decided to continue with the Eid gifts tradition this year, but we don't know nearly as many people as my dad did so it feels very scaled back this time around.



It's funny, my dad always said that my grandfather knew everybody and he (my dad) always thought "How did Dad know all these people?" Now I am sitting here thinking the same thing about him!