Poissons d'Avril: Day 2-- Lampwork Souvenir Jar

It's been a stormy day. We've had snow accumulation and then freezing rain, with some thunder sometimes. Tomorrow it's supposed to go up to 17° so I am guessing our snow will soon be gone, even though it's managed to survive so far! I've spent the day holed up and have decided to use one of only a fishy things around the house as my daily photo.



I bought this little jar in one of the Lake Erie beach towns when I was a kid. I think that maybe the woman I bought it from was a glass artisan who made the fish and used granulated glass for the "water" but real shells from the beach. That seems pretty plausible since you find lots of tiny shells that look like this (at least to my untrained eye!) in that area.