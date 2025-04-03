Previous
Poissons d'Avril: Day 3-- Beach Towel by princessicajessica
Photo 1069

Poissons d'Avril: Day 3-- Beach Towel

A light blue fish on a dark blue beach towel! It's an old towel... And the only other fish thing I could think of in our house. Uh-oh, I am running out of easy ones too soon, lol!
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
292% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Pretty fish design.

Near the end of the month you'll start looking for fish in the cloudscapes =)
April 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact