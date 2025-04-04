Previous
Poisson's d'Avril: Day 4-- Books by princessicajessica
Photo 1070

Poisson's d'Avril: Day 4-- Books

It's School Librarians Day, so it seemed fitting to use some children's books for my daily fish today!

You'll notice that book on top is One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish-- I decided on that a couple of days ago when showing Chris my first couple of fish pics. I showed him the taiyaki and said "One fish... well, actually two fish..." then changed the picture and noticed that my glass fish is red, and the rest just wrote itself. So my first three days are "one fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish" if you count the taiyaki separately!

The other books in this picture are another very little kids' book called Fish and Crab, and a children's chapter book called Fish in a Tree.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Good one
April 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact