Poisson's d'Avril: Day 4-- Books

It's School Librarians Day, so it seemed fitting to use some children's books for my daily fish today!



You'll notice that book on top is One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish-- I decided on that a couple of days ago when showing Chris my first couple of fish pics. I showed him the taiyaki and said "One fish... well, actually two fish..." then changed the picture and noticed that my glass fish is red, and the rest just wrote itself. So my first three days are "one fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish" if you count the taiyaki separately!



The other books in this picture are another very little kids' book called Fish and Crab, and a children's chapter book called Fish in a Tree.