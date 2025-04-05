Poissons d'Avril: Day 5-- Storm Drain

Today was a rainy day. We've had lots of melting and raining lately, the waterways are swollen, the city is on flood watch/experiencing flooding in low-lying areas, and the storm drains have been proving their worth! This is one drain in my part of the city that is a bit different from the other ones around it, one difference being the fish on its cover. There are a couple other styles of fish associated with storm drains which may or may not make an appearance as the month goes on, but for now, here's this one!