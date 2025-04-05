Previous
Poissons d'Avril: Day 5-- Storm Drain by princessicajessica
Photo 1071

Today was a rainy day. We've had lots of melting and raining lately, the waterways are swollen, the city is on flood watch/experiencing flooding in low-lying areas, and the storm drains have been proving their worth! This is one drain in my part of the city that is a bit different from the other ones around it, one difference being the fish on its cover. There are a couple other styles of fish associated with storm drains which may or may not make an appearance as the month goes on, but for now, here's this one!
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Jessica Eby

Karen ace
Excellent find - what a fantastic-looking storm drain! We don't have artistic storm drains like this - ours are just plain boring, no designs on them whatsoever except lines or little squares.
April 6th, 2025  
