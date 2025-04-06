Poissons d'Avril: Day 6-- Postcard Art

Today was a rough day and I was stuck in the house, where fish are not in abundance! Even housebound fish ideas were not working out... But then I spotted these cartoon fish on an old postcard.



When we were dating, we found this set of Love Is postcards in a shop in Chinatown. I bought them and sent a few to Chris sporadically over the years, when there was something in our life that coincided with the theme of the card. This tropical-looking one was from a trip to Jamaica, where we were both attendants in his best friend's wedding.



I still have a few of the cards stashed away... Maybe this is the universe's way of telling me to go check what they say and eventually finish sending the set, lol!