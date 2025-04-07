Previous
Poissons d'Avril: Day 7-- Candy

Now this is a fine kettle of fish!

Things around here have been really hectic lately and we haven't had as much time together as we'd like. Chris got home late tonight, and brought home some candy fish in hopes that we could have an at-home-movie-night and I could use some of our candy for my daily photo... but by the time we made it through dinner, we were both too exhausted for a movie! Oh well, a few candy fish will be handy for taking some insulin before bed anyway! The big red ones are Swedish Fish and the smaller, more colourful ones are called Ruby Red Fish (made by Canada Candy Company).

I know the one blue fish looks super-imposed, but it's not!
