Poissons d'Avril: Day 8-- Sports Logo by princessicajessica
Photo 1074

Poissons d'Avril: Day 8-- Sports Logo

Today we drove by CAA Centre, home of the Ontario Hockey League's Brampton Steelheads. Steelheads are a type of trout; apparently there are a lot of them in Lake Ontario. This is the sign on the side of the Brampton Steelheads' home arena.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Jessica Eby

