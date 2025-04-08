Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1074
Poissons d'Avril: Day 8-- Sports Logo
Today we drove by CAA Centre, home of the Ontario Hockey League's Brampton Steelheads. Steelheads are a type of trout; apparently there are a lot of them in Lake Ontario. This is the sign on the side of the Brampton Steelheads' home arena.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1155
photos
41
followers
38
following
294% complete
View this month »
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
Latest from all albums
79
1070
80
1071
1072
1073
81
1074
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
8th April 2025 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
Karen
ace
Well done - you're awfully good at this!
April 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close