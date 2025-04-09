Sign up
Photo 1075
Poissons d'Avril: Day 9-- Market Fish
Real live fish today, as seen at the market. The market fish make me sad, because I know they won't be alive much longer! I know they will nourish someone else and I know that humans are, by nature, omnivorous... But sometimes nature makes me sad!
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Tags
shopping
,
fish
,
market
,
30-shots2025
