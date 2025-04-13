Poissons d'Avril: Day 13-- Metal Art

There is a bridge in town that carries one of our main roads over some railway tracks. The poles along the bridge have spots to hang banners, but instead of the fabric or vinyl kinds that change for different holidays and events, these ones always feature the same cut metal art pieces that depict things about the town. To be honest, I'm not sure what all of them are-- I don't know that I've ever crossed the bridge on foot and since it's a busy road with generally fast moving traffic, I don't think I've gotten the best look at all of them. But I know that this one has a fish! The structure depicted at the top is a bridge that has made appearances in some of my photos over the years, and the dam underneath is probably meant to be the one near that bridge. There are three major dams that I can think of in town, and I've photographed two of them for 365 (oddly not the one in the part of town where I live)... but one is on the same section of river as the arched bridge, so I would guess that's the one it's supposed to be.



(I've tagged this for Street Art 22, just to add it to the gallery/make the gallery easier for me to find, but as I am the host of this round it is ineligible for advancement)