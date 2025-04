Poissons d'Avril: Day 14-- Aquarium Fish

This little fish lives in an aquarium at a mall in a nearby city. The mall has a dental office in it, and this fishy's home makes part of the wall between the office waiting room and the mall corridor, so he gets visits from people on both sides! Google tells me he is a Blood Parrot Cichlid.



(Day 13 is coming, I just have to get the photo off of a different camera and haven't had the chance!)