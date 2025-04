Poissons d'Avril: Day 15-- Crackers

Goldfish crackers are usually cheese flavoured and are this an orangey colour that looks like goldfish... But these special edition Hello Kitty goldfish are strawberry shortcake flavoured graham crackers! They also have Kitty faces mixed in with the fish, obviously. Chris put a bag of these in my Christmas stocking and I've been saving them for months without knowing exactly what for-- I guess they were destined to be Poissons d'Avril!