Poissons d'Avril: Day 16-- Storm Drain 2 by princessicajessica
Photo 1082

Poissons d'Avril: Day 16-- Storm Drain 2

When I posted a fish storm drain earlier this month, I mentioned that there are a few different styles of them in my region. This one was seen in a municipal parking lot and there were a few of them throughout the lot. I am still on the lookout for the third style, which is actually the first one that came to mind for this project, but now I can't seem to find one!

For anyone who missed the explanation in the comments section of my first fishy storm drain post, there is meaning behind the fish the go along with storm drains. They're meant to be a conservation thing, reminding people that storm drains feed into fish-bearing waterways and chemicals that might harm the wildlife should be kept out of the drains.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Karen ace
That's wonderful! Well spotted! I'm so enjoying your fish series.
April 17th, 2025  
