Poissons d'Avril: Day 17-- Sticker

Thursday is date night (or day, sometimes) in our house-- Burger King food of some kind, and a crossword.



My chronic illness has been extra unruly lately and by tonight I was feeling particularly exhausted, so Chris picked up poutine and brought it home with him. Knowing I'd need to find a fish photo (since an idea I'd had earlier had not worked out), he also stopped at the dollar store next to Burger King with the thought of bringing home some sort of cute little fish thing for me to photograph, and thinking there'd be lots of options with summer stuff starting to appear in shops... But all he could find was a sheet of stickers.



The thought was sweet and both of us liked this little puffer fish best, so I added it to tonight's crossword page.