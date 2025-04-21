Previous
Next
Poissons d'Avril: Day 21-- Advertising by princessicajessica
Photo 1086

Poissons d'Avril: Day 21-- Advertising

"Chris, do you think the Big Al's logo is meant to be a shark, or a regular fish?"
"I think it's... not meant to be a dolphin?" lol :)

As you can see, this place sells reptiles and reptile care stuff too, but it's pretty fish-focussed and its advertising is fairly fish-centred.

21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
297% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact