Poissons d'Avril: Day 22-- Fence Fish

Sometimes you'll see a school of wooden fish on elementary school fences. They're part of a programme called Stream of Dreams in which the children learn about their local watershed and the importance of protecting the animals with whom we share our environment. Each of the kids then paints a wooden "dream fish" and the fish are assembled into a big, colourful art project. It started in British Columbia, which is on the other side of Canada, but now it's spread to schools here too.