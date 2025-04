Poissons d'Avril: Day 23-- Garden Fish

Since today was Picnic Day, we had a picnic supper at University of Guelph's Arboretum. We ate in the Italian Garden because it's bigger and had less bugs about, but our first stop was the Japanese Garden to visit the fish that live in the pond there. This one was poking his nose up and making ripples, which are what's framing him in the foreground.