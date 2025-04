Poissons d'Avril: Day 25-- Origami

Today was a bit of a day again, trying to deal with the practical fallout of yesterday. Hopefully tomorrow will bring another out-of-the-house fish pic, but for today I needed to find here again. I hoped one of my Rupert annuals would have origami fish instructions (they often have some kind of origami in them) but none did, so it was the internet to the rescue! I folded up a couple of paper koi tonight and posed them on a favourite blanket for my daily photo.