Poissons d'Avril: Day 27-- Fish Art Walking Tour

We had some business to attend to on "Ontario's West Coast" (the shore of Lake Huron) early this afternoon, and on our way back we visited the town of Walkerton, which has fish stuff everywhere! Fish on the benches, fish bike racks, fish art that's not pictured here... And a whole walking tour of metal fish sculptures painted by local artists!



The walking tour is supposed to be made up of 11 sculptures in total, but one was missing. It's meant to be in front of the hotel that sponsored it, but it wasn't there. Chris checked in the lobby, but it wasn't there either. He asked the concierge if she knew where to find it, but she had no idea. She called the manager, and he said it was supposed to be outside on a particular corner of the lot. The concierge came outside to look with us, and it wasn't there. They're expanding the hotel and the concierge said the parking lot was redone recently, so she would guess that the fish sculpture must have been removed at that time. It was very strange that the employees didn't know where it was or what was going on, and even the hotel manager didn't know that it had gone!



Anyway, we saw the rest of them. Not all of them were that close together and Christopher is still pretty sore after his accident on Thursday, so it was a bit of a driving/walking tour for us. Each fish is painted on both sides and the two sides are similar but not the same on most of them. I went with the sides that were facing the road for this collage, because 20 pictures seemed like too many (or 17 to 19 pictures, because you couldn't see the back of the one in the trees anyway, the one with all the books you could move behind to see but there wasn't enough room to fit it nicely in frame, and the one that hangs over the sidewalk is the same on both sides).



The artworks are:



Top left-- Leafy Fish, by Tina Concetta Revie



Bottom right-- Hanging Fish, by Debbie Schenk



The rest, reading like a book--

Book Fish, by Mackenzie Hutcheon

Mermaid Fish, by Debbie Schenk

Sports Fish, by Greg Schnurr

Farm Fish, by Silvana Virdaramo

Peacock Fish, by Gina Duque

River Fish, by Velda Marshall

Kayak Fish, by Anthony Worthington

Catfish Songbird, by Cindy McKenna