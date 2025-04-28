Previous
Poissons d'Avril: Day 28-- Neon Fish by princessicajessica
Poissons d'Avril: Day 28-- Neon Fish

Our favourite restaurant in Toronto's Chinatown features a big neon fish in its window. When we were down there tonight, we found out that the restaurant is not in the same place it used to be... but it still has its fish!
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Jessica Eby

