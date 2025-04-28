Sign up
Photo 1095
Poissons d'Avril: Day 28-- Neon Fish
Our favourite restaurant in Toronto's Chinatown features a big neon fish in its window. When we were down there tonight, we found out that the restaurant is not in the same place it used to be... but it still has its fish!
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
29th April 2025 1:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
restaurant
,
chinatown
,
neon
,
30-shots2025
,
street-122
