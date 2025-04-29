Sign up
Photo 1096
Poissons d'Avril: Day 29-- Sign
Given the area, and the fact that I know the Credit River is a Wild Trout & Salmon River, I am guessing that Silver Creek must be a tributary of the Credit. This sign is found alongside a fairly big bridge over the creek.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1186
photos
42
followers
38
following
Tags
fish
,
signage
,
road sign
,
30-shots2025
