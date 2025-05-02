Sharing My Day with The Bay

Hudson's Bay Company is the oldest business in North America... but not for long! Unfortunately, it's closing, and that's an emotional thing for some of us Canadians! It's maybe a bit hard to explain, but the thing is... this business is older than our country (by more that two hundred years) and it's played an important part in our history. At one point, it owned a huge chunk of what is now Canada, and it was pretty instrumental in establishing European settlement here.



On one side of my family, my ancestors came here in the 1780s (after the US broke away) and it's weird to think that even when those several-great-grandparents made their way here, HBC had already been operating here for more than a hundred years!



Anyway, it's always been a thing for me that The Bay is my birthday twin. I was born on the day they were incorporated, just... noticably over 200 years later. And it was a bit sad to me that this would be our last mutual birthday. I was also sad that I'd never seen inside the flagship store, so we took this last opportunity for me to see it, and to actually spend my day "with" The Bay (well... a short amount of time out of my day, anyway)!



(If you've seen my half-and-half of the necklace and gift box-- those coloured stripes are a trademark of HBC, and this is why Chris picked that as my gift this year!)