Two Different Coloured Shoes Day by princessicajessica
Two Different Coloured Shoes Day

A half-and-half-ish photo for Two Different Coloured Shoes Day.

I find these thong sandals particularly comfortable, but I go through them. They are dollar store flip flops and they don't have the longest lifespan so sometimes we grab a few pair at once.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Marj ace
Each flip-flop tells a different story. Well done !
May 4th, 2025  
