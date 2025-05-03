Sign up
Previous
Photo 1098
Two Different Coloured Shoes Day
A half-and-half-ish photo for Two Different Coloured Shoes Day.
I find these thong sandals particularly comfortable, but I go through them. They are dollar store flip flops and they don't have the longest lifespan so sometimes we grab a few pair at once.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
1
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1187
photos
43
followers
39
following
Tags
shoes
,
flip flops
,
sandals
,
thongs
,
mayhalf-2025
,
edah25-05
Marj
ace
Each flip-flop tells a different story. Well done !
May 4th, 2025
