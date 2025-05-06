Previous
Half Gift Box, Half Gift by princessicajessica
Photo 1101

Half Gift Box, Half Gift

My birthday present from Chris this year, and the matching box it came in, photographed for the Half and Half theme!
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Beverley ace
A beautiful gift it’s gorgeous. Great h&h
May 9th, 2025  
