Photo 1101
Half Gift Box, Half Gift
My birthday present from Chris this year, and the matching box it came in, photographed for the Half and Half theme!
6th May 2025
6th May 25
1
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1191
photos
43
followers
39
following
301% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
6th May 2025 11:02pm
Tags
necklace
,
stripes
,
gift
,
jewelry
,
jewellery
,
hbc
,
mayhalf-2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful gift it’s gorgeous. Great h&h
May 9th, 2025
