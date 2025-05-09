Previous
First Goslings 2025 by princessicajessica
Photo 1105

First Goslings 2025

It's always a big deal when we see the first goslings of the year. This year we were together when we saw them, and although we were losing light, we spent some time observing. This year the whole family was there--six babies and both parents.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Jessica Eby

