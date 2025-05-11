Dutch Memorial Garden Sculpture

This sculpture is found in a little tulip garden located in Stratford, Ontario. It was given to the community in remembrance of Canada's-- and Stratford's-- connection to the Dutch during the Second World War. It was unveiled by the Dutch princess (Margriet) who was born here during that time. The sculpture depicts a pair of arms/hands holding up a bird that is stretching out its wings as if to fly away on its own. I believe it's a dove, but I'm not sure. Signage at the site says the following:



The Dutch Memorial Garden commemorates Canada's support for Holland during the Second World War.



When Holland was occupied by Germany in 1940, the Dutch royal family escaped the occupation and came to Canada, where they lived in Ottawa for several years. When Princess Margriet was born, in 1943, Canada declared the maternity ward in Ottawa Civic Hospital temporarily "extraterritorial" to ensure her status as a Dutch citizen. In celebration of her birth, the Dutch flag was raised over Canada's Peace Tower, the only time a foreign flag has flown over this country's parliament buildings.



In military action from Septemeber 1944 through April 1945, Canadians played a major role in freeing Holland from German occupation.



During the Second World War, Canada also provided training facilities for Holland's military, and Stratford was a major centre for that training. As many as 2,000 Dutch troops lived and trained here between January 1941 and October 1942. The trainees arrived in Stratford from around the world. Some of the first were Dutch citizens who had been living in Western Canada. Others came from as far away as the Dutch Antilles. Later arrivals were escapees from German-occupied Holland who made their way to Stratford in journeys described as "long and tedious."