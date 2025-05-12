Postal Half and Half

My parents, still a couple of decades away from becoming my parents!



My dad's little sister sent me an envelope containing a few newspaper clippings and photographs, mostly from my dad's growing up years. Amongst them was this photo of my parents, which I believe was taken at the wedding of my dad's older brother. Both my parents preferred to be behind the camera rather than in front of it, so we don't have many pictures of them-- especially of my mum, since she passed away nearly 30 years before my dad did-- so this is quite precious. Here they are in a May half and half shot, peeking out of the envelope that brought them across the country to me.