Liberation Tulips

The Dutch government gives away a lot of tulips to us Canadians in remembrance of the Liberation of the Netherlands at the end of the Second World War. We were in the right place at the right time to receive some this year, so I brought two home with me-- one to remember my grandfather who spent a long time in the Netherlands during the war and its aftermath, and one to remember his little brother who only spent a short time there as he was wounded very badly (I think his military record says it was at a small place called Krewerd, in the Delfzijl pocket).