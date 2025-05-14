Previous
Next
What Are Siblings For? by princessicajessica
Photo 1109

What Are Siblings For?

We watched a family of ducks in the river today-- 2 parents and 9 ducklings! It was difficult to get all the ducklings in one shot as they were full of antics; a couple lagging behind sometimes, several clambering over each other onto and off of rocks, etc. I did get a shot or two with all nine of them, but at least one had its head under water every time. In the end, our favourite was this smaller group shot where one silly little duckling seems to be happily scratching its neck on another one's back.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
304% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact