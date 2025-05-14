What Are Siblings For?

We watched a family of ducks in the river today-- 2 parents and 9 ducklings! It was difficult to get all the ducklings in one shot as they were full of antics; a couple lagging behind sometimes, several clambering over each other onto and off of rocks, etc. I did get a shot or two with all nine of them, but at least one had its head under water every time. In the end, our favourite was this smaller group shot where one silly little duckling seems to be happily scratching its neck on another one's back.