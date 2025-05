The Day's Chocolate Chips

I was going to bake something with chocolate chips for Chocolate Chip Day but since it was a hot one we decided to opt for ice cream instead! As it turns out, the classic chocolate chip ice cream from when we were children is pretty much impossible to find around here these days... And mint cup with actual chips instead of chunks or crackle or swirl is not much easier! We ended up with this version of Mint Chip from Kawartha Dairy.