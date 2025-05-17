Music Makers

I love street musicians. I take a lot of photos of them. I hoped to make more entries for the current MFPIAC challenge, possibly more musicians or possibly not, but either way, this was the only one I managed to do.



These photos were taken in different places at different times... Let's see if I can remember, going clockwise from 12:



-a floutist in a Montreal métro station (I think it was Place-des-Arts); March 2015.

-a saxophonist and a bassist at Spui in Amsterdam; July 2014.

-a pianist and a violinist in Groningen's vismarkt; July 2014.

-(right) an accordion player on an NYC subway train; December 2012.

-(left) a bagpiper on the streets of Toronto; autumn 2015.

-a man playing the handpan on the living levee here in Cambridge; March 2024.