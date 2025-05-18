Half His Food, Half Mine

Today was No Dirty Dishes Day! I figured the spirit of the day was to clean up your kitchen and make sure there were no dirty dishes about... but Christopher's interpretation was "take out for supper, something we can eat with disposable chopsticks." He had his little heart set on lunch specials from our favourite local Chinese place, and not having to cook and do dishes did mean extra time to hang out together, which was nice!



General Tso chicken, plain lo mein, and regular Coke for him; mixed veggies, veggie fried rice, and Diet Coke for me!