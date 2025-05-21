Sign up
Previous
Photo 1113
Don't Touch That Dial
A rainy, rainy day today have me a chance to look around at what numbers I see in my daily life (for the current mundane challenge)-- like these numbers on the disk of an old fashioned radio we have!
21st May 2025
21st May 25
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
96
1113
97
Views
0
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
21st May 2025 11:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
radio
,
numbers
,
dial
,
mundane-numbers
