Usagi-Sama

Chris gave me this little stuffed bunny at Easter, but she didn't have a name yet. He really likes anime and has been watching a show where the male protagonist gave the female protagonist a stuffed bear, which she named Kuma-Sama (Bear + an honorific, in Japanese). I asked if my little bunny should be Usagi-Sama then (Rabbit + the honorific) and he was excited about the idea so that's her name now. She's pictured here with some of the leftover Easter chocolate.