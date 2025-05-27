Send Him Victorious, Happy and Glorious...

To paraphrase the nursery rhyme:



Jessica, Jessica, where have you been?

I've been to Ottawa to visit the King!



We needed to not sleep in our house for a night, and since the timing could work out, we took advantage of that for a quick jaunt to the nation's capital while the Monarch was in town. We decided before going that it was to be a private thing, we didn't tell anyone we'd be away except for one person who helped Chris make some necessary arrangements, and didn't post it on any of our social stuff... until now. My plan was generic pictures for the 26th and 27th, but... then I got this shot, and Chris especially thought I should post it as my daily. He's not wrong that it is probably a once-in-a-lifetime shot for an amateur photographer from a smallish Canadian city!



We were not as close as this may look, as I had a pretty long lens on. At this moment, King Charles III was outside of the building where he delivered the throne speech to open parliament. The pith helmets belong to soldiers of the Royal Canadian Regiment.