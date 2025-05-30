Previous
Walk Hand in Hand With Me by princessicajessica
Photo 1117

Walk Hand in Hand With Me

Just a people shot taken downtown on a paved path by the river. I liked the way this couple was interacting in this shot, and it reminded me of the old song...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lXESAz9x9U&list=RD6lXESAz9x9U&start_radio=1
30th May 2025

Jessica Eby

