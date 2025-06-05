Black Bean Burger

Happy Veggie Burger Day!



For the past few years, and now especially since my dad died, Christopher has been trying a lot more vegetarian food. It started because he's struggled with off and on meat aversions ever since he had Covid (previously he was virtually a carnivore), and picked up when my dad died because that left Chris as the only meat-eater in the house and he thought it would be easier if we ate more of the same stuff. I'm not usually a huge 'veggie burgers' person; they often immitate meat in taste and/or texture, and I don't like that. When they don't try to be like meat I am okay with them, but I still don't eat them a lot.



Recently, I thought it would be fun to buy a box of the ones I ate more often when I was younger, because I thought Chris might actually like those ones, but he did not. He said he wanted to try a black bean burger, but instead of buying another box of burgers without knowing that he'd like them, we thought maybe it would be better if I got one from a local pub and let him try some of it-- so that's what we did for Veggie Burger Day! He liked it better than my childhood/adolescent ones, but still isn't sure if we should buy a whole box.