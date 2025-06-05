Previous
Black Bean Burger by princessicajessica
Photo 1122

Black Bean Burger

Happy Veggie Burger Day!

For the past few years, and now especially since my dad died, Christopher has been trying a lot more vegetarian food. It started because he's struggled with off and on meat aversions ever since he had Covid (previously he was virtually a carnivore), and picked up when my dad died because that left Chris as the only meat-eater in the house and he thought it would be easier if we ate more of the same stuff. I'm not usually a huge 'veggie burgers' person; they often immitate meat in taste and/or texture, and I don't like that. When they don't try to be like meat I am okay with them, but I still don't eat them a lot.

Recently, I thought it would be fun to buy a box of the ones I ate more often when I was younger, because I thought Chris might actually like those ones, but he did not. He said he wanted to try a black bean burger, but instead of buying another box of burgers without knowing that he'd like them, we thought maybe it would be better if I got one from a local pub and let him try some of it-- so that's what we did for Veggie Burger Day! He liked it better than my childhood/adolescent ones, but still isn't sure if we should buy a whole box.
Jessica Eby

