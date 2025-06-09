Made for Sunny Days

A while ago, we saw special cookies in the grocery store. They're Barbie themed, and they have pink lemonade flavoured filling! I historically love pink lemonade, though I hardly ever drink it because it makes me feel bad (like all sugary drinks) unless my blood sugar is too low. Sugary drinks are just medicine to me. Anyway, we bought the cookies to try sometime, and a little while later Chris brought home some frozen pink lemonade concentrate so we could have it too when we tasted the cookies. We decided to wait for a sunny day to do it.



By the time we got home this evening it wasn't rainy or smoky; the sun had come out and we thought it seemed like a good time for cookies and lemonade! The cookies really don't taste like lemonade at all, they're just very sweet, but it was fun to try them anyway. Strangely, I had a massive low later in the evening and ended up having pink lemonade twice in one day after not having any for ages!