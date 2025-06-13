Previous
Family Recipe by princessicajessica
Family Recipe

I reeeeally didn't want to do another food pic today... But that's the kind of day it was, and everybody has to eat! At least I got a daily photo in the end!

This saucy tomato and cheese pasta dish is a Nolan family tradition, and one of Christopher's ultimate comfort foods. He's pretty much always happy to be fed this dish! I think I'm the third generation of Mrs. Nolan to cook this one regularly (even though my name isn't technically Nolan), with a Mr. Nolan in between, because my father-in-law is the cook in his household.
