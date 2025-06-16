Previous
Fishing in Milton's Millpond by princessicajessica
Fishing in Milton's Millpond

We went for a walk on a trail that runs alongside a millpond, and I took this photo from the trail (it's a bit zoomed). I liked how the fisherman out in the pond was framed by the gap in the trees between the trail and the pond's edge.
Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
