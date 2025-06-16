Sign up
Photo 1127
Fishing in Milton's Millpond
We went for a walk on a trail that runs alongside a millpond, and I took this photo from the trail (it's a bit zoomed). I liked how the fisherman out in the pond was framed by the gap in the trees between the trail and the pond's edge.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
leaves
,
fisherman
,
pond
,
fishing
,
sportsaction30
