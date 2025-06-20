Previous
One Vanilla Milkshake and One Ice Cream Soda, Please! by princessicajessica
Photo 1128

One Vanilla Milkshake and One Ice Cream Soda, Please!

These two treats have holidays celebrating them on the same day, so Chris had one and I had the other!
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Jessica Eby

