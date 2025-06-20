Sign up
Previous
Photo 1128
One Vanilla Milkshake and One Ice Cream Soda, Please!
These two treats have holidays celebrating them on the same day, so Chris had one and I had the other!
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
0
1
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1227
photos
42
followers
39
following
309% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
20th June 2025 7:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
treats
,
milkshake
,
ice cream soda
,
edah25-06
,
bld-40
