Late Night Snack (Onion Rings)

We are under a heat dome, and it's brutal. I've always had a lot of trouble with heat, and for most of my life now, it's messed with my chronic illness as well, so I struggle a lot when it's too hot out. As a result, we've been trying to hide me away and keep me cool and I've mostly just been doing things I really have to do! We thought that late at night it might be cool enough to eat hot food, even if not cool enough to cook in our house, so we got some onion rings for a late night snack and photo op on Onion Rings Day. Even at almost midnight when this photo was taken, it was 37° with the humidity!



Today the heat and humidity are even worse, but tomorrow is supposed to be the peak, I think, so hopefully around Wednesday things will start to improve, even if it's only slowly!