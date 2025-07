Pink Pearls

It's Pink Day! In honour of my favourite colour's day this year, I decided to share pink Pearls. They were very hard to photograph. I tried with every camera in the house, and in the end I thought that Christopher's cell phone did the best job... but of course, it now looks different on different screens! They look a bit peach to me here, but they're actually light pink.



I'm tagging for the June Words, since pearls are the June birthstone!