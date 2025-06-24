Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1133
Skate Park Fox
There is a legal graffiti wall at our local skate park, and it's always interesting to see what's on there. This mural of a fox and flowers was one of the new things we saw there today on a quick visit to the park.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1234
photos
42
followers
39
following
310% complete
View this month »
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
Latest from all albums
1128
1129
1130
100
1131
101
1132
1133
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
24th June 2025 9:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
mural
,
art
,
street art
,
public art
,
street-art-24
Lesley
ace
Wow, that’s beautiful
June 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love it
June 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Cool mural…very lovely
June 28th, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Excellent street art
June 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close